Japan's exports seen rising for 1st time in 2 yrs, core CPI to drop: Report

-
ALSO READ
Japan govt considering declaring emergency in Tokyo due to Covid spike
Tokyo December core consumer prices fall at fastest pace in over a decade
Japan's economy to shrink if state of emergency declared in Tokyo
Japan to sell $1 tn of new bonds to fund pandemic-related stimulus: Report
Japan announces $708 bn in economic stimulus to help recovery from Covid-19
-
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's exports likely rose for the first time in two years in December as overseas demand improved, according to a Reuters poll, but a continued surge in coronavirus cases globally and extended lockdowns could hurt shipments in coming months.
Next week's key data includes core consumer inflation, which is expected to show the fastest pace of decline in over a decade, further adding to deflation fears as a renewed state of emergency in Tokyo and some other areas due to the pandemic are likely to dent consumer spending.
Exports likely rose 2.4% in December from a year earlier, which would be the first increase since November 2018, the poll of 17 economists showed.
Imports were forecast to have fallen 14.0% in December from a year earlier, which would result in a trade surplus of 942.8 billion yen ($9.09 billion).
"Exports are recovering thanks to a pick up in overseas economies," said Kenta Maruyama, an economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Research and Consulting.
"But the pace of recovery will likely slow down as they have come to the level before the pandemic and the virus cases are surging in Europe and other parts of the world."
The finance ministry announces trade data at 8:50 a.m. on Thursday (2350 GMT Wednesday).
The core consumer price index (CPI), which includes oil products but excludes volatile fresh food prices, is expected to have fallen 1.1% in December from a year earlier due to energy price falls and weak consumer spending, the poll showed.
That would the fastest pace of year-on-year drop since September 2010, when the index also fell 1.1%.
The government releases core CPI at 8:30 a.m. on Friday.
The poll also showed the Bank of Japan is expected to keep its policy interest rate at minus 0.1% and the 10-year Japanese government bond yield target at around 0% at its policy meeting on Jan. 20-21.
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Kim Coghill)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU