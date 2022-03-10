Japan's Hitachi to suspend Russia operations after Ukraine request: Nikkei

-
Japan's Hitachi decided on Thursday to suspend operations in Russia following a request from the Ukrainian government to do so, the Nikkei newspaper said.
Hitachi produces and sells construction machinery in Russia, but had received a letter from the vice president of Ukraine asking for operations to be suspended following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, it added.
