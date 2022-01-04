Japan's Kishida lays out new contingency plan against Omicron risk

-
ALSO READ
Japan executes three death row inmates, first under PM Kishida: Report
Soft-spoken consensus builder Fumio Kishida to become Japan's PM
Tracking the rise of Fumio Kishida, Japan's new prime minister
Japan PM vows to step up defence amid growing threats from China, N Korea
Explained: Key challenges for Japan PM Fumio Kishida's stimulus plan
-
Japan will gear up efforts to deal with a possible surge in Omicron coronavirus cases and aim to deliver oral treatment using Pfizer Inc's drugs nationwide next month, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday.
Kishida also said the government will decide next week whether to extend border controls, which he described as having successfully prevented infection numbers from spiking.
"We'll prepare to shift the focus of Japan's Omicron response to domestic measures to guard against the worst-case scenario of a possible spike in community transmissions," Kishida told a news conference.
Aside from antiviral pills developed by Merck & Co Inc already delivered nationwide, the government will aim to roll out "at the earliest date possible in February" Pfizer's oral treatment drugs in Japan, he said.
As more oral drugs become available, Japan will allow more patients to receive treatment at home to avoid a resurgence in infections from triggering a shortage of hospital beds, he said.
Japan is betting heavily on oral treatments to keep serious infections and deaths at bay should a feared sixth wave of the pandemic emerge. The government agreed in November to pay Merck and its partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics about $1.2 billion for 1.6 million courses of their drug molnupiravir.
"If a spike in infections lead to a shortage of hospital beds, we must flexibly consider ramping up curbs on activity," Kishida said.
Kishida also said he will forgo overseas visits before the start of Japan's parliament session on Jan. 17 to focus on laying out anti-pandemic measures.
Domestic media have reported that Kishida was aiming to visit Australia and the United States to meet his counterparts before parliament convenes.
Japan last month confirmed the first known case of Omicron infections that could not be traced back to overseas travellers.
Community transmissions of the variant have now been found in Tokyo as well as western Japan cities of Osaka and Kyoto.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Michael Perry)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU