Japan's Mizuho to appoint senior executive Kihara as new CEO: Report

-
ALSO READ
Japan's wholesale inflation hovers near 13-yr high as material costs rise
Japan consumer prices rise at fastest pace in nearly 2 years on fuel costs
Japan PM urges companies to raise wages as business sheds Covid impact
In Japan, a weaker yen may not be the blessing it once was
Japan eyes fresh stimulus package as new curbs weigh on growth
-
Mizuho Financial Group will appoint senior executive officer Masahiro Kihara as its next chief executive who will be tasked with tackling long-running system failures, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
The depth of those problems at Japan's No. 3 lender was underscored again on Tuesday when Mizuho's main banking arm reported yet another disruption.
The latest glitch affected its corporate online banking services, with some corporate clients unable to log into the system, a spokesperson said. It was fixed after a few hours.
A separate source said Mizuho will announce the new chief on Monday, when it reports measures to prevent system failures to the banking regulators after they reprimanded the bank for "undermining the credibility of Japan's bank settlement system." The sources declined to be identified as the matter is still private. A Mizuho spokesperson said nothing has been decided.
Kihara, a graduate of Duke University School of Law, joined one of Mizuho's predecessor banks, Industrial Bank of Japan, in 1989. He also worked at the group's securities arm. The 56-year-old Kihara is the elder brother of deputy chief cabinet secretary Seiji Kihara.
The group's CEO, chairman and the head of the main banking unit are all stepping down by April to take responsibility for the glitches. Mizuho's technical problems have continued despite a $3.6 billion overhaul of its systems in 2019.
(Reporting by Yuki Nitta and Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Edwina Gibbs)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU