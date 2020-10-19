Japan's September export declines at a slow pace over shipment recovery

-
ALSO READ
Japan's exports decline most since 2009 as Covid-19 hits US-bound shipments
What after Abenomics: Japan's PM exits with economy back at square one
Container vessel idling at 1-yr high as Covid-19 pandemic sinks sailing
Japan's retail sales extend fall in May as Covid-19 hurts consumer spending
Japan's economy shrinks 28% in second quarter, worse than 1st estimate
-
By Daniel Leussink
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's exports in September fell at a slower pace than in the previous six months as U.S.-bound shipments of cars started to recover from COVID-19 lows, suggesting the pandemic's pressure on the economy was easing.
The slower decline in exports added to signs that the world's third-largest economy has started to gradually rebound from the shock of the health crisis after bottoming out.
Total exports lost 4.9% year-on-year in September, a larger decline than the 2.4% drop expected by economists in a Reuters poll. That still meant the pace of contraction in exports eased following six months of double-digit declines, including a 14.8% drop in the previous month.
Exports fell for their 22nd straight month, marking the longest run of declines since a 23-month run through to July 1987, driven by fewer exports of iron to Taiwan and ships to Panama.
"We think (exports) should return to pre-virus levels before the end of the year," said Marcel Thieliant, Japan economist at Capital Economics.
"However ... we only expect imports of goods and services to return to pre-virus levels by end-2022."
A Reuters poll on Friday showed analysts think the government of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga should compile a third extra budget for the current fiscal year to further support the economy.
Japan has already announced $2.2 trillion across two stimulus packages to protect the economy from the hit of the COVID-19 crisis, including cash payments to households and small business loans.
Local media have reported Suga wants to order his government to compile extra stimulus measures as early as November, a move that could help shore up fragile consumer sentiment that especially faces risks from a new wave of infections.
Gross domestic product was expected to expand an annualised 15.1% in the third quarter after posting a record contraction in the preceding three months, the poll showed.
By destination, shipments to the United States - Japan's key market - rose 0.7% in the year to September, a much slower pace than the 21.3% drop seen in August, driven by stronger demand for passenger cars and electrical power machinery.
Exports to China, Japan's largest trading partner, rose 14.0% year-on-year in September, marking the third straight monthly rise in China-bound shipments, the data showed.
Exports to the rest of Asia lost 2.0%, their slowest pace of decline since February.
Overall imports shed 17.2% in the year to September, versus the median estimate for a 21.4% decline.
As a result, the trade balance came to a surplus of 675.0 billion yen ($6.4 billion), versus the median estimate for a 989.8 billion yen surplus.
(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Sam Holmes and Christopher Cushing)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU