Business Standard

Japan's unemployment rate rises to 2.6% in September: Govt report

Japan's unemployment rate rose to 2.6 per cent in September from the previous month, the government said in a report on Friday

Topics
Japan | economy

IANS  |  Tokyo 

jobs, employement

Japan's unemployment rate rose to 2.6 per cent in September from the previous month, the government said in a report on Friday.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, the unemployment rate in Japan stood at 2.6 per cent in September, rising from 2.5 per cent recorded in August, reports Xinhua news agency.

Separately, the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare said on Friday the country's job availability ratio increased to 1.34 in September, rising 0.02 point from the previous month.

This equates to there being 134 job openings for every 100 people seeking employment.

--IANS

ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 13:33 IST

