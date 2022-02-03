Japan service sector shrinks at fastest pace in 5 months, firms shed staff

-
ALSO READ
Tracking economic indicators with Consumer Confidence Indices
Airtel tariff, Q&A with Iravati Damle, market, Consumer Confidence Indices
Rural Business confidence index touches 63.9 in Oct 21: CRIF Highmark-CII
Biz sentiment hit two-year high in Q2 as Covid second wave eased off: NCAER
RBI launches surveys to get inputs for monetary policy
-
Japan's services sector activity contracted at the fastest pace in five months in January in a sign businesses faced pressure from a record surge in new coronavirus infections due to the Omicron variant.
The world's third-largest economy has seen COVID-19 cases surge in recent weeks, forcing the government to roll out tougher curbs across much of the country in response to a rise in hospital admissions driven by Omicron.
The final au Jibun Bank Japan Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) slumped to a seasonally adjusted 47.6 from the prior month's 52.1 and a 48.8 flash reading.
That marked the fastest decline in business activity since August, while outstanding business saw the sharpest rate of reduction in four months, the survey showed. Service firms cut staffing levels at the fastest pace in 20 months and became less optimistic that activity would rise over the next year, with positive sentiment reaching a five-month low, the survey showed.
Input price growth for the sector stayed elevated, suggesting pressure on corporate profits from global raw material inflation remained. The private sector as a whole also continued to see cost burdens increase.
"The weakness in the larger service sector contributed to a broad stagnation in private sector output in January," said Usamah Bhatti, economist at IHS Markit, which compiles the survey.
"Total business activity dipped into contraction territory for the first time since September, despite a near eight-year high in manufacturing output growth."
The composite PMI, which is calculated using both manufacturing and services, dropped to 49.9 from December's final of 52.5.
(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Sam Holmes)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU