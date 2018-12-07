Japan to bar Huawei, ZTE from govt contracts, reports a Japanese newspaper

-
Japan plans to ban government purchases of equipment from China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and ZTE Corp, a person with direct knowledge and a person briefed on the matter told Reuters on Friday.
The Yomiuri newspaper, which first reported the news, said the government was expected to revise its internal rules on procurement as early as Monday in a bid to prevent intelligence leaks and cyber attacks.
