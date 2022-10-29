JUST IN
German economy sees unexpected growth in Q3 with 0.3% GDP expansion
Growth in Asia-Pacific region to slow down in 2022, 2023, says IMF
Japan's unemployment rate rises to 2.6% in September: Govt report
Japan to okay $490 billion in stimulus to cushion impact of inflation
APAC reinsurers face single-digit growth, decline in investment income
China's economic growth now seen below 5% through 2024 on Covid zero risk
European Union to provide Albania with 80 mn euros to tackle energy crisis
GDP report points to economic recovery, recession unlikely: Biden's adviser
China may ease Covid Zero by 2022-end to aid economy, says Mobius
US economy rebounds as businesses and consumers show resilience
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy
UK PM Rishi Sunak eyes $58 billion of tax hikes, expenditure cuts
Business Standard

Japan unveils $200 billion in new spending to ease inflation pain

Fiscal spending under the package will total 39 trillion yen ($260 billion), funded by an extra budget of 29.6 trillion yen ($201 billion)

Topics
Inflation | Japan | Bank of Japan

Reuters 

Japanese national flags flutter in front of buildings at Tokyo's business district in Japan.Photo: Reuters

Japan said on Friday it would spend $200 billion on an economic stimulus package meant to tame inflation and cushion the economic blow from rising raw material costs.

The government’s announcement came hours after the central bank kept interest rates ultra-low, a double-barrelled signal that Tokyo will continue pouring massive fiscal and monetary stimulus into the world’s third-biggest economy while other economies are tightening policy.

Fiscal spending under the package will total 39 trillion yen ($260 billion), funded by an extra budget of 29.6 trillion yen ($201 billion). The spending is expected to boost growth by 4.6 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Inflation

First Published: Sat, October 29 2022. 00:36 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.