Jeff Bezos lashes out at Joe Biden over call for lowering of gas prices

-
ALSO READ
Jeff Bezos vs Kishore Biyani 2.0: RIL may pick up FRL through insolvency
Plan to dismantle Dutch bridge for Jeff Bezos' new yacht sparks anger
Jeff Bezos, Mukesh Ambani set to battle over $7.7 bn IPL broadcast rights
Yacht reportedly built for Amazon's Jeff Bezos too big for Dutch bridge
Bezos agrees with Musk to convert Twitter HQ into homeless shelter
-
Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos criticised a tweet from US President Joe Biden calling for oil executives to reduce gasoline prices.
Bezos was responding to Biden’s criticism of companies running gas stations and setting prices for consumers. “This is a time of war and global peril,” the president tweeted on Saturday. “Bring down the price you are charging at the pump to reflect the cost you’re paying for the product. And do it now.”
Bezos tweeted on Saturday night: “Ouch. Inflation is far too important a problem for the White House to keep making statements like this. It’s either straight ahead misdirection or a deep misunderstanding of basic market dynamics.”
The national average for gas was at $4.812 on Sunday, according to AAA, near the record-high of $5.016 set last month.
John Kirby, a senior National Security Council spokesman at the White House, hit back at Bezos’s statement. “We obviously take great exception at the idea that this is somehow misdirection,” Kirby said on “Fox News Sunday.”
He said Biden has proposed measures, including at the Group of Seven summit, that could lower US gasoline prices and has freed oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. “If everybody cooperates on this we can bring the price down by at least about a dollar a gallon,” Kirby said.
Bezos has accused Biden of “misdirection” before. In May, the e-commerce executive hit back a tweet from the president saying inflation could be tamed by making wealthy corporations “pay their fair share.”
Biden has been criticizing oil and gas firms for making windfall profits. Gas and energy are a leading driver of inflation, posing a major political issue for Democrats with midterm elections only months away.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU