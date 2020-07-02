Jeff Bezos's wealth soars to record $171.6 billion: Billionaires Index

-
Jeff Bezos’s net worth has smashed through its previous peak, even after he relinquished a quarter of his stake in Amazon as part of a divorce settlement last year.
Shares of the retailer surged 4.4 per cent to a record $2,878.70, boosting the founder’s world-leading fortune to $171.6 billion. That tops his previous high of $167.7 billion, set on September 4, 2018, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
His gains — $56.7 billion this year alone — underscore a widening wealth gap in the US during the worst economic downturn since 2008.
