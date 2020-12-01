Joe Biden chooses all-women White House senior communications team

-
President-elect Joe Biden has built a senior communications team composed entirely of women, including Jen Psaki to be the face of the administration as White House press secretary, his transition said Sunday.
Psaki, a former Obama White House communications director and State Department spokeswoman, has been an on-camera spokeswoman for Biden’s transition office. Kate Bedingfield, deputy campaign manager and communications director during the 2020 campaign, will be Biden’s White House communications director.
Ashley Etienne, a former communications director and senior adviser to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, will be Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’s communications director. Symone Sanders, one of Biden’s most visible campaign aides, will be senior adviser and chief spokesperson for Harris. Sanders advised Harris and traveled with her during the final weeks of the campaign, a task she’s continued in during the transition.
Karine Jean-Pierre will be principal deputy press secretary after serving as a senior adviser during the campaign. She also worked on Barack Obama’s two presidential campaigns and in his White House as a regional political director. Pili Tobar, the Biden campaign’s communications director for coalitions, will be deputy communications director.
Liz Alexander, whose work with Biden dates back to his time in the Senate, will be communications director for Jill Biden.
