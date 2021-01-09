JUST IN
US House Democrats to introduce impeachment charges against Trump on Monday
Joe Biden says Donald Trump's impeachment is for Congress to decide

Biden told reporters that he was focused on containing the Covid-19 pandemic, ensuring rapid vaccination and bolstering the economy

Reuters  |  Wilmington 

"What the Congress decides to do is for them to decide, but... we're going to have to be ready to hit the ground running," he said

US President-elect Joe Biden said he had believed for a long time that President Donald Trump was not fit for office, but it was up to Congress to decide on a second impeachment of the Republican president after Wednesday's storming of the Capitol.

Biden told reporters that he was focused on containing the Covid-19 pandemic, ensuring rapid vaccination and bolstering the economy.

"What the Congress decides to do is for them to decide, but... we're going to have to be ready to hit the ground running," he said, when asked about legislation being readied by House Democrats to impeach Trump for his role in fomenting the violence.

First Published: Sat, January 09 2021. 01:49 IST

