Joe Biden signs pledge to swear off donations from fossil fuel industry

Before joining rival Democrats on a debate stage this week, joined the crowded field in another capacity: swearing off donations from the fossil fuel industry.

The former vice president announced Thursday that he had signed a pledge swearing off donations from the oil, gas, and coal industries as a once fringe vow pushed by environmentalists becomes standard operating procedure for Democrats in the 2020 campaign. “I work for you — not any industry,” Biden said on Twitter, vowing to “reject support from the PACs, lobbyists, or executives of fossil fuel companies.”



Of the 23 Democratic candidates vying to be the nominee who will face President Donald Trump in next year’s election, 20 have signed a so-called No Fossil Fuel Money pledge to disavow contributions of more than $200 from the oil, gas and coal industries. A once fringe stand has become the new normal for Democrats as climate change takes centre stage.



