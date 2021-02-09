Joe Biden will 'walk, not run' on trade deals as Sino-US tension lingers

-
ALSO READ
America is back, says Joe Biden; presents foreign & security team
Joe Biden's long history with China unlikely to mend Trump-era rift
Joe Biden corrupt career politician, betrayed US for last 47 years: Trump
Will sanction Chinese responsible for human rights abuses in Tibet: Biden
Make in America
-
Sino-US ties will stay tense as US President Joe Biden is unlikely to rush into new deals with the world's second largest economy or reduce tariffs on China, even if he is willing to re-engage with multilateral trade, economists and strategists said.
Following former president Donald Trump's "America First" stance, the Biden administration has a "Buy American" policy for federal procurement.
That means continued tensions, Rashmi Banga, senior economist at the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, told the Reuters Global Market Forum.
She predicted the United States would not change its policies in the ongoing tech rivalry with China, which has a large global footprint in digital technology and services.
Given its pivotal role in the Sino-US tech war, Alastair Newton, co-founder and director at Alavan Business Advisory, described Taiwan as "the world's most dangerous flashpoint".
"I am not forecasting a war there in the near- to medium-term, but the risk of a miscalculation is non-negligible," he said.
More pacifically, Newton expected Biden to work with Chinese President Xi Jinping on issues, such as climate change and Iran.
Trade pacts will also be putting pressure on the United States to engage, said Wendy Cutler, former assistant trade representative in the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR).
The pacts include the Regional Cooperation Economic Partnership (RCEP), which is seen as a China-backed alternative to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and is touted as the world's largest free trade agreement.
ALSO READ: WHO says coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
The United States is asserting its presence in Asia-Pacific with alternate arrangements, including "the quad" - an informal grouping of Australia, India and Japan and Washington - to counter China's political, commercial and military influence in the region.
"The US could choose to let its influence be felt via its relationship with these countries (in the quad group)," said Priyanka Kishore, head of India and South East Asia, Macro and Investor Services at Oxford Economics.
To discourage its partners in the agreement from working with China, the Biden administration was expected to quickly state its intent to rejoin the CPTPP, said Chris Rogers, research analyst at S&P Global Market Intelligence unit Panjiva.
The CPTPP was central to former President Barack Obama's strategic pivot to Asia, linking 11 countries across the Pacific. Trump withdrew the United States from the pact in 2017 before it was signed.
"Biden will probably walk, not run," Rogers said, adding that the new US administration's policy changes are likely to be more considered and consulted upon than Trump's.
(These interviews were conducted in the Reuters Global Markets Forum, a chat room hosted on the Refinitiv Messenger platform.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU