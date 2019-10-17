Johnson announces Brexit deal, urges lawmakers to approve it by weekend

-
-
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that Britain and the European Union had agreed a "great" new Brexit deal and urged lawmakers to approve it at the weekend.
"We've got a great new deal that takes back control," Johnson said in a tweet.
"Now parliament should get Brexit done on Saturday so we can move on to other priorities like the cost of living, the NHS, violent crime and our environment."
