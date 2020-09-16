Journalists critical of Pakistan's government face treason cases

At least three journalists in have been charged for alleged sedition in the past week, raising concerns that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government is increasingly intolerant of media criticism.

Bilal Farooqi, the news editor at the Express Tribune, said he was arrested by the Karachi police last week on charges of sedition for defaming the country’s army and criticising the government but later he was released on bail.

Absar Alam, a former anchor at AAJ news channel, said he also faced similar accusations in charges made available to him by police.

Asad Ali Toor, a journalist at Samaa television, is facing a sedition case, the local media reported.