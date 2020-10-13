JPMorgan, Citigroup profits improve amid signs of economic recovery

-
ALSO READ
JP Morgan beats estimates on trading boost, braces for rising defaults
JPMorgan Chase pledges $30 billion to address racial wealth gap
Citigroup picks Jane Fraser as next CEO, first woman in that role
Morgan Stanley posts record profit on trading boom amid Covid-19 crisis
Citigroup names Jane Fraser as first female CEO of major global bank
-
Two of the nation's biggest banks JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup said Tuesday that their profits improved markedly over the summer, as the U.S. economy tried to bounce back from the coronavirus shutdowns that were imposed earlier this year.
Even so, both banks warned that much uncertainty remains about where the the U.S. economy is headed, and top bank executives bluntly said there is a need for another economic stimulus package to keep the economy from slipping into recession again.
A good, well-designed stimulus package will simply increase the chance we get better outcomes," said JPMorgan's Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon in an conference call with reporters.
Both Citi and JPMorgan set aside fewer funds to cover potentially bad loans, contributing to the improvement in their third-quarter results. These loan-loss reserves, as they are known, are funds banks put aside when borrowers stop paying on their loans or there are economic signals that show a potential for more loans to go bad.
In the first months of the pandemic, banks set aside tens of billions of dollars to guard against bad loans as state and local economies came to a halt and millions of workers were laid off. Citi itself reserved about $15 billion over the first two quarters of 2020.
But in the third quarter, many cities and states started reopening their economies in phases restaurants were allowing diners to sit outside and businesses brought limited numbers of workers back to the offices, among other actions. Many economic indicators have markedly improved since the pandemic shutdowns of April and May. For instance, unemployment, albeit still high, is down from historic records earlier in the year.
This has led a good number of investors and economists to predict that at least economically the worst is over when it comes to the pandemic.
JPMorgan had $611 million in loan loss provisions this quarter, a fraction of the $10.47 billion the bank set aside in the second quarter. Meanwhile Citigroup's provision for credit losses was $2.26 billion in the third quarter compared to $7.9 billion the quarter before.
It is as if Covid-19 never happened, said Octavio Marenzi, CEO of Opimas, a management consultancy firm, talking about JPMorgan's loan loss reserves.
But the optimism may be short lived. While Dimon said that if things keep improving, the bank was over-reserved by $10 billion," he warned that if the U.S. economy slips back into recession we are under reserved by $20 billion. A $30 billion swing in loan-loss reserves is massive for a bank whose quarterly revenue in the third quarter was roughly $29 billion.
JPMorgan reported a profit of $9.44 billion, or $2.92 a share, for the July to September period. That's up from a profit of $9.08 billion, or $2.68 per share, in the same period a year earlier. The results beat analysts' expectations for earnings of $2.23 a share, according to FactSet.
Along with fewer loan losses, JPMorgan also had a solid quarter in its investment bank. The division reported profits 52% higher than a year earlier, helped by a surge of revenue from its trading desks.
Citi said its third-quarter net income fell to $3.23 billion from $4.91 billion a year earlier. Per-share earnings for the latest quarter were $1.40. That result topped Wall Street expectations.
JPMorgan and Citi were the first of the major banks to report its results this week. Bank of American and Wells Fargo, the consumer banking giants, will report their results on Wednesday. Investment bank Goldman Sachs will also report its results.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU