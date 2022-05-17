JPMorgan shareholders reject special $52-mn payout to CEO Jamie Dimon

-
ALSO READ
Fed rate hikes could be higher than market expects: JPMorgan CEO
JPMorgan's Dimon says he regrets his comment on China's Communist Party
Jamie Dimon jokes that JPMorgan will outlast China's Communist Party
JPMorgan strategist says buy the dip as Omicron may accelerate Covid end
JPMorgan urges teams to exercise caution, mask up if gathering
-
Only 31% of votes cast in a shareholder advisory referendum on Tuesday supported JPMorgan Chase & Co in its special $52.6-million award last year to CEO Jamie Dimon to stay on the job for at least five more years.
The preliminary count announced at the meeting is an unusual rebuff from shareholders.
While say-on-pay votes are only advisory and Dimon, 66, is expected to keep the award regardless, they are closely followed as a test of investors' attitudes toward executive pay.
Average support for pay packages at S&P 500 companies was 88.3% in 2021, down from 89.6% in 2020 and 90% in 2019, according to consulting firm Semler Brossy.
This year two major advisory firms, from which investors take their cue when voting, had recommended that they vote "no" in JPMorgan's vote because of the special award.
The extra award dished out in July was the most significant change in usual Dimon's annual pay.
The award was separate from Dimon's usual annual pay package, which was up 10% to $34.5 million for 2021.
The previous low approval rate at JPMorgan since 2010 was 62% in 2015. In most years, more than 90% of votes are cast in approval.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU