Business Standard

Judge bars Trump from denying asylum to people entering US illegally

US District Judge Jon Tigar on Monday in San Francisco issued a temporary restraining order against the Trump order.

AFP/PTI  |  Washington 

US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

A federal judge has put a temporary halt to the Trump administration's new order denying the possibility of asylum to people who enter the US illegally.

President Donald Trump issued the proclamation earlier this month as a matter of what he called national security as a US-bound caravan of Central American migrants made its way through Mexico toward the US border.

US District Judge Jon Tigar on Monday in San Francisco issued a temporary restraining order against the Trump order.
First Published: Tue, November 20 2018. 13:25 IST

