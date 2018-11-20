Judge bars Trump from denying asylum to people entering US illegally

-
A federal judge has put a temporary halt to the Trump administration's new order denying the possibility of asylum to people who enter the US illegally.
President Donald Trump issued the proclamation earlier this month as a matter of what he called national security as a US-bound caravan of Central American migrants made its way through Mexico toward the US border.
US District Judge Jon Tigar on Monday in San Francisco issued a temporary restraining order against the Trump order.
