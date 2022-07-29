Judge orders Oct 17-21 trial over Twitter's lawsuit against Elon Musk

A Delaware judge ordered a five-day trial to run Oct. 17-21 in Inc's lawsuit seeking to hold to his $44 billion deal for the social media platform, according to a court filing made public on Friday.

Musk, the world's richest person and chief executive of Telsa Inc, also must file any counterclaims by 5 pm ET on Friday, according to the order signed Thursday by Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of the Delaware Court of Chancery.

Musk's lawyers have said he might file counterclaims, essentially his own lawsuit against Twitter, in which he could seek financial damages for the disputed deal.

Musk said he was walking away from the deal on July 8, blaming for breaching the merger agreement by misrepresenting the number of fake accounts on the platform.

sued days later, calling the fake account claims a distraction and saying Musk is bound by the merger contract to close the deal at $54.20 per share.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)