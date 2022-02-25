JUST IN
Key Russian oil shipping rate triples amid Ukraine crisis, says report

The rate to book an Aframax vessel to load at one of Russia's Baltic Sea ports to western Europe almost tripled on Thursday

Freight rates are soaring as crude buyers struggle to find shippers willing to send their vessels into Russian ports because of the shelling in and around Ukraine.

The rate to book an Aframax vessel to load at one of Russia’s Baltic Sea ports to western Europe almost tripled on Thursday from the previous day, according to traders and shipbrokers. The bulk of Russia’s flagship Urals crude that loads in the northern European ports is usually sold to western buyers, although they sometimes go into China and India.

While US restrictions on currency clearing include carve-outs for energy payments, some European lenders are scaling back exposure to Ukraine and Russia in a threat to the credit lines essential to trade. Meanwhile, some Chinese traders have already paused dealing in Russian barrels as the shadow of American sanctions lingers.

First Published: Fri, February 25 2022. 23:21 IST

