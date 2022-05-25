Kim Kardashian to promote Beyond Meat as new 'chief taste consultant'

-
ALSO READ
Everything you need to know about plant-based meat
Burger King India: Growth strategy, margin expansion key to stock rally
Kanye West named suspect in alleged criminal battery investigation
Mahua Moitra slams the move to ban meat during Navratri in Parliament
TMS Ep55: Vaccine hoarding, Meena Ganesh, markets and plant-based meat
-
Beyond Meat Inc. signed celebrity and influencer Kim Kardashian as its “chief taste consultant,” giving the plant-based burger maker a powerful ally as it seeks to turn around its performance.
Kardashian, who often posts photos of her well-stocked refrigerator on social media, said she will share her favorite Beyond Meat products in the company’s newsletter. In a post on Instagram, she said she was inspired by the company’s mission. In a statement with Beyond Meat, she said its products benefit “both people and the planet.”
She will be featured in a new Beyond Meat advertising campaign. The company cited her “impeccable taste in food, fashion, beauty and more.”
Kardashian’s involvement could help the embattled alt-meat maker, which has struggled to maintain its earlier pace of growth amid heightened competition and questions about the products’ appeal and healthfulness. Beyond Meat shares have plunged about 80% in the last 12 months and are currently below what they priced at in the company’s initial public offering in 2019.
Beyond Meat shares fell 5.3% at 10:26 a.m. in New York trading, reversing an earlier gain.
ALSO READ: Beyond Meat stock slumps 12% after reporting decline in sales in Q4
In Kardashian, the company has a valuable partner who, along with her family members, is involved in several billion-dollar consumer brands. Her underwear label, Skims, earlier this year saw its valuation skyrocket to $3.2 billion. Her endorsement can single-handedly make a product successful, with her influence extending deep into the apparel and cosmetics industries.
Her ability to raise a company’s profile will be welcome for Beyond Meat, which is working to tame a costly production process for its new jerky product and waning consumer curiosity about its products. In its most recent earnings, Beyond Meat said its jerky boosted sales at retailers -- but sales of other products slipped.
Kardashian joins Beyond Meat ambassadors such as Kevin Hart, Shay Mitchell, Snoop Dogg and Liza Koshy.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU