Kremlin rejects Vladimir Putin health rumours, says he is fine

-
ALSO READ
Outlook for global credit conditions in 2022 is negative: Moody's
Russian Prez Putin did not discuss deliveries of drones in Iran: Kremlin
Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny loses appeal against nine-year jail term
'Think positive': Dharmendra responds to rumours about his health
Biden brands Putin a 'war criminal'; Kremlin decries US President's remarks
-
The Kremlin said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin was in good health, dismissing what it called false reports he was unwell.
"Everything is fine with his health," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in reply to a question at his daily briefing.
"You know that Ukrainian information specialists, and American and British ones, have been throwing out various fakes about the state of the president's health in recent months - these are nothing but fakes," he added.
Putin coughed during a public appearance on Wednesday, when Interfax news agency quoted him as saying he had caught a slight cold during a visit to Iran the previous day.
"It was very hot in Tehran yesterday, plus 38 (degrees Celsius), and the air conditioning was very strong there. So I apologize," Putin, 69, was quoted as saying.
International scrutiny of his health has intensified over recent months, including when he was photographed meeting foreign and Russian officials while seated at opposite ends of long tables as a precaution against COVID. At times he has also appeared to walk stiffly.
Since launching Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 he has frequently been in public view, maintaining a full schedule of meetings and calls including two foreign trips within the past month.
CIA Director William Burns was asked about the issue during a security forum in the United States on Wednesday, where he said that Putin was "entirely too healthy".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU