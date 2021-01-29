Lady in pink: Designer Rhodes gives a peek into her extraordinary life

Lo, and as I log into Zoom on my laptop, I have a sight to behold. With her hot pink mop of hair, egg-sized beads and strings that swallow up her neckline, her psychedelic prints that metamorphose into outfits that few can comprehend and even fewer can pull off, she is quite unlike anyone I have ever come across.

Words like “flamboyant” and “outlandish” fall short when describing Dame Zandra Lindsey Rhodes, now 80. To say that she is not the typical Coffee with BS candidate would be an understatement. But then she’s not the usual fare anywhere, ...