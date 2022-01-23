Lamborghini hits the brakes on production of combustion cars

-
Lamborghini is gearing up for the final lap of combustion engines powering coveted models like the Aventador as the sports-car maker switches its lineup to plug-in hybrids.
The Volkswagen AG brand with the track-focused Aventador, Huracan and Urus SUV models will unveil its first production car with a plug next year before electrifying its full offering by 2024. For this year, Lamborghini has almost sold out its entire production run following record deliveries during 2021, according to Chief Executive Officer Stephan Winkelmann.
“It will be the last time that we only offer combustion engines,” Winkelmann said in an interview. The carmaker has seen a “very good start” to 2022, he said.
Lamborghini has allocated a record 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion) for the shift to plug-in hybrids, and plans to offer a purely battery-powered model during the second half of the decade. While supercar brands like Ferrari NV and Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc face an especially delicate task preserving brand identity in the costly shift to electrification, Lamborghini’s future plans are underpinned by VW’s record spending on new technology.
