Lanka economic crisis: From protests to IMF's $3-billion rescue

-
ALSO READ
Lankan govt designates high-security zones for ensuring stability: Official
Sri Lanka concludes debt restructuring talks with Japan: Wickremesinghe
EAM likely to visit Lanka on Jan 19; talks on debt restructuring expected
After India's backing, China too offers support to Lanka for IMF bailout
IMF board to consider approval of Sri Lanka's bailout package on March 20
-
Here are some developments in the nation’s economic crisis:
2022
March 31: Demonstrators march to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's private residence to protest over worsening economic conditions.
May 9: Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns. Countrywide violence leaves nine dead and about 300 injured
May 18: Lanka falls into default after a 30-day grace period on a $78 million coupon payment expires
July 13: President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees Sri Lanka
July 15: Parliament accepts Rajapaksa's resignation. Ranil Wickremesinghe, is sworn in as acting president.
Sept 1: Lanka reaches a preliminary agreement with the IMF for a loan of $2.9 billion
Nov 14: Budget lays down several measures, including reducing the government’s deficit
2023
Jan 24: Reuters reports the Export-Import Bank of China had offered Lanka a two-year moratorium on its debt and said it would support the country’s efforts to secure the IMF loan
Feb 7: The Paris Club of creditors gives financing assurances to support the IMF’s approval of an extended fund facility for Lanka
Feb 16: The country raises electricity prices by 66 per cent
March 8: The Export-Import Bank of China tells Sri Lanka it will try to finalise in the months ahead how it treats debt owed by the crisis-hit nation, according to a letter seen by Reuters, which also reiterated a moratorium for debt due in 2022 and 2023
March 20: The IMF says its executive board approved a nearly $3 billion bailout for Sri Lanka. The decision will allow an immediate disbursement of about $333 million.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 00:16 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU