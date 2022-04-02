Lankan Prez Rajapaksa bans appearance at public places during curfew hours

-
ALSO READ
Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa, wife offer prayers at Tirumala temple
Gautam Adani meets Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa, eyes green investments
Lanka economic crisis: Ruling coalition urges Prez to form all-party govt
Sri Lankan finance minister to visit India today hoping to seal $1 bn LoC
Lankan President Rajapaksa suspends Parliament; leaves for Singapore
-
Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa ordered on Saturday that no one should visit public places without permission during a 36-hour curfew imposed by the government ahead of a planned anti-government rally over the worst economic crisis in the island nation.
Rajapaksa issued a special gazette notification on Friday, declaring a public emergency in Sri Lanka with effect from April 1.
In another regulation following his action to impose a state of emergency which followed an order to impose a nationwide curfew, Rajapaksa said no one should come out and visit public places during the curfew hours.
I consider that it is necessary to maintain public order in the areas.direct that no person shall be on any public road, railway, public park, public recreation ground or other public ground or the seashore in such areas from 1800 hour of April 2, 2022, to 0600 hours of April 4, 2022, except under the authority of a written permit granted, he said.
However, even after the curfew came into force at 6 pm on Saturday, peaceful protests continued well into the night. People were seen protesting in several Colombo suburbs despite the curfew order.
In recent weeks, there has been mounting public anger against the government over its handling of the country's worst-ever economic crisis.
People were seen standing in long queues for fuel and cooking gas, besides facing long hours of power outages.
The demands for Rajapaksa's resignation have been growing.
A foreign exchange crunch in Sri Lanka has led to a shortage of essential goods such as fuel and cooking gas. Power cuts last up to 13 hours a day.
Sri Lanka is currently experiencing its worst economic crisis in history. With long lines for fuel, cooking gas, essentials in short supply, and long hours of power cuts the people have been suffering for weeks.
Rajapaksa has defended his government's actions, saying the foreign exchange crisis was not his making and the economic downturn was largely pandemic driven.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU