Latest news LIVE: Damaged Russian warship Moskva sinks in Black Sea

Latest live news: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said he had discussed new military aid for Ukraine with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone conversation. "In our new call, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and I discussed the next military aid package for Ukraine," Kuleba tweeted on Thursday. During the talks, the Ukrainian and the US parties also coordinated their pcovidositions on further sanctions which will be imposed on Russia over its conflict with Ukraine, he said.



In view of an uptick in Covid-19 cases in the national capital, the Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will hold a meeting on April 20 in which it may consider reimposing the mandatory use of face masks, officials said on Thursday. reported 325 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a marked rise from 137 cases reported on Monday. The positivity rate stood at 2.39 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.



