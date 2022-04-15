JUST IN

Banks of 'unfriendly countries' delay payments for Russian energy: Putin
Latest news LIVE: Damaged Russian warship Moskva sinks in Black Sea
Jaishankar meets UN chief Guterres, discusses key issues including Ukraine
Canada to send troops to Poland on humanitarian mission
Iran sees rise in oil output, exports amid promising nuclear talks
Russian Black Sea Fleet's Moskva cruiser sinks following serious damage
Jail terms likely for publishing unapproved data in Turkey: Report
California plan aims to triple sale of electric cars by 2026
Covid: Locked-down Shanghai residents barter for what money can't buy
Brooklyn subway attack suspect Frank James ordered held without bail
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Latest news LIVE: Damaged Russian warship Moskva sinks in Black Sea

Latest live news: Russia's Moskva missile cruiser was hit by heavy fire and the following detonation of ammunition. Catch all the live updates here

Topics
Today News | Trending | Russia Ukraine Conflict

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 
Tiny URL Print Add to My Page

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Russia Ukraine conflict
Representative image

Latest live news: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said he had discussed new military aid for Ukraine with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone conversation. "In our new call, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and I discussed the next military aid package for Ukraine," Kuleba tweeted on Thursday. During the talks, the Ukrainian and the US parties also coordinated their pcovidositions on further sanctions which will be imposed on Russia over its conflict with Ukraine, he said.

In view of an uptick in Covid-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will hold a meeting on April 20 in which it may consider reimposing the mandatory use of face masks, officials said on Thursday. Delhi reported 325 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a marked rise from 137 cases reported on Monday. The positivity rate stood at 2.39 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

 

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh
Read our full coverage on Today News

First Published: Fri, April 15 2022. 07:00 IST

.