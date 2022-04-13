- US-India worked for benefit of Indo-Pacific region during covid-19 pandemic
- Italy begins distributing 2nd Covid booster shot to most-high risk citizens
- Covid-19 plunged 77 million into poverty before Ukraine war: UN report
- India, US discuss ways to accelerate economic partnership: EAM S Jaishankar
- 4.4 million diaspora defined India's image in US society: Jaishankar
- Ukraine's position at talks with Russia unchanged: chief negotiator
- Biden: Russia war a 'genocide,' accuses Putin of wiping out Ukraine
- Jaishankar appreciates US help during second covid-19 wave in India
- Protests intensifies in Colombo against Sri Lankan govt amidst crisis
- Tesla CEO Elon Musk accused of breaking law while buying Twitter stock
Live news updates: Manhunt for Brooklyn subway shooter continues
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Live news updates: A gunman filled a rush-hour subway train with smoke and shot multiple people on Tuesday, leaving wounded commuters bleeding on a Brooklyn platform as others ran screaming, authorities said. Police were still searching for the shooter. Officials said the gunfire wounded at least eight people, and at least 16 in all were injured in some way in the attack at the 36th Street station in the borough's Sunset Park neighborhood.
President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday peace talks with Ukraine had hit a dead end, using his first public comments on the conflict in more than a week to vow his troops would win and to goad the West for failing to bring Moscow to heel. Addressing the war in public for the first time since Russian forces retreated from northern Ukraine after they were halted at the gates of Kyiv, Putin promised that Russia would achieve all of its "noble" aims in Ukraine.