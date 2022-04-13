JUST IN
Live news updates: Manhunt for Brooklyn subway shooter continues

Live news updates: The shooter left at least 16 people wounded when he opened fire at a Brooklyn subway platform. Catch all the live updates here

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

This photo provided by Will B Wylde, a person is aided outside a subway car in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Photo: AP/PTI
Live news updates: A gunman filled a rush-hour subway train with smoke and shot multiple people on Tuesday, leaving wounded commuters bleeding on a Brooklyn platform as others ran screaming, authorities said. Police were still searching for the shooter. Officials said the gunfire wounded at least eight people, and at least 16 in all were injured in some way in the attack at the 36th Street station in the borough's Sunset Park neighborhood.

President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday peace talks with Ukraine had hit a dead end, using his first public comments on the conflict in more than a week to vow his troops would win and to goad the West for failing to bring Moscow to heel. Addressing the war in public for the first time since Russian forces retreated from northern Ukraine after they were halted at the gates of Kyiv, Putin promised that Russia would achieve all of its "noble" aims in Ukraine.


 

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

