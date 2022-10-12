JUST IN
In a 1st in 20 yrs, Japan space agency rocket carrying 8 satellites fails
Leak detected in pipeline that brings Russian crude oil to Germany

A leak was detected in an oil pipeline in Poland which is the main route through which Russian crude oil reaches Germany, the Polish operator said

Topics
Germany | Russia Oil production | Crude Oil

AP  |  Warsaw 

Gas pipeline
Photo: Bloomberg

A leak was detected in an oil pipeline in Poland which is the main route through which Russian crude oil reaches Germany, the Polish operator said Wednesday.

The operator, PERN, said it detected a leak in the Druzhba pipeline, which originates in Russia, on Tuesday evening about 70 kilometers (45 miles) form the the central Polish city of Plock. It said the cause of the leak wasn't known.

The incident follows leaks late last month in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines running along the Baltic seabed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 13:31 IST

