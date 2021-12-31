Led by Musk, world's 10 richest men add $402 bn to their net worth in 2021

-
Led by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the world's 10 richest people added nearly $402.17 billion (India has a forex reserve of about $635 billion) in 2021.
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Musk added $121 billion to his net worth in 2021, becoming the world's richest man who briefly saw his net worth cross $300 billion.
As of December 29, Musk had a net worth of $277 billion.
At the second place, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, however, did not add much to his net worth. He only added $5 billion, to stay at the second spot with $195 billion in his kitty, reports CNBC.
The third spot was taken by Bernard Arnault at $176 billion (he added $61 billion in 2021).
Arnault is the CEO of luxury goods conglomerate LVMH, which owns brands such as Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior and Givenchy.
At the fourth position, philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates saw his net worth soar to $139 billion, adding $7 billion in 2021.
Google co-founder Larry Page with $130 billion net worth (and adding $47 billion in 2021 owing to the strong performance of Alphabet) was the fifth richest person on earth.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg with a net worth of $128 billion was at the sixth place. He added a cool $24 billion this year.
Zuckerberg owns a 13 per cent stake in Meta (formerly Facebook), which has grown in value by more than 20 per cent this year.
At the seventh place, another Google co-founder Sergey Brin with $125 billion net worth added $45 billion in 2021.
Steve Ballmer, former Microsoft CEO and owner of the NBA's Los Angeles Clippers, added $41 billion in 2021 to see his net worth reaching $122 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
Cloud major Oracle's Chairman and Founder Larry Ellison with $109 billion (and adding $29 billion in 2021) was at the ninth place while Warren Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, finished 10th with $109 billion net worth and adding $21 billion in 2021.
