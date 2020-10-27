Lee Kun-hee's death sparks hope for Samsung shake-up, dividends

-
ALSO READ
Samsung's Lee Kun-hee leaves behind $21-billion wealth for inheritance
Lee Kun-hee, who transformed Samsung into global conglomerate, dies at 78
Samsung's Lee Kun-hee: Tainted titan who built a global tech giant
Trial begins in Samsung leader Jay Lee's suspected stock manipulation case
After smartphones, Samsung consumer electronics are now available at Benow
-
Shares in Samsung Electronics and affiliates rose on Monday after the death a day earlier of Chairman Lee Kun-hee sparked hopes for stake sales, higher dividends and long-awaited restructuring, analysts said.
Investors are betting that the imperatives of maintaining Lee family control and paying inheritance tax — estimated at about 10 trillion won ($8.9 billion) for listed stockholdings alone - will be the catalyst for change, although analysts are divided on what form that change will take.
Shares in Samsung C&T and Samsung Life Insurance closed up 13.5 per cent at a two-month high and 3.8 per cent, respectively, while shares in Samsung SDS also rose.
Samsung Electronics - the jewel in the group's crown - finished 0.3 per cent higher.
Son and heir apparent Jay Y. Lee has a 17.3 per cent stake in Samsung C&T, the de facto holding firm, while the late Lee was the top shareholder of Samsung Life with 20.76 per cent stake.
“The inheritance tax is outrageous, so family members might have no choice but to sell stakes in some non-core firms” such as Samsung Life, said NH Investment Securities analyst Kim Dong-yang.
“It may be likely for Samsung C&T to consider increasing dividends for the family to cover such a high inheritance tax,” KB Securities analyst Jeong Dong-ik said.
Lee, 78, died on Sunday, six years after he was hospitalised due to heart attack in 2014. Since then, Samsung carried out a flurry of stake sales and restructuring to streamline the sprawling conglomerate and cement the junior Lee's control.
Investors have long anticipated a further shake-up in the event of Lee's death, hoping for gains from restructuring to strengthen de facto holding company Samsung C&T's control of Samsung Electronics, such as Samsung C&T buying an affiliate's stake in the tech giant.
"At this point, it is difficult to expect when Samsung Group will kick off with a restructuring process as Jay Y. Lee is still facing trials, making it difficult for the group's management to begin organisational changes," Jeong said.
Lee is in two trials for suspected accounting fraud and stock price manipulation, as well as for his role in a bribery scandal that triggered the impeachment of former South Korean President Park Geun-hye. The second trial resumed hearings on Monday.
Lee did not attend the trial on Monday, as Samsung executives joined other business and political leaders for the second day of funeral services for his father.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU