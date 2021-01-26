JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

3M profit beats on higher demand for personal safety, home care products
Business Standard

Lockheed Martin misses profit estimates on lower F-35 deliveries

Shares of the company fell 1.2% in premarket trading, after the company said fourth-quarter deliveries of its F-35 jets fell 17.6% from 51 jets a year earlier

Topics
Lockheed Martin | F-35 fighter jet | corporate earnings

Reuters 

lockheed martin
Lockheed forecast full-year earnings for 2021 to be in the range of $26.00 to $26.30 per share, above analysts' average expectation of $26.13 per share

Lockheed Martin Corp reported quarterly profit below estimates on Tuesday, hurt by lower F-35 deliveries as an economic slowdown brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic dented demand for the US weapons maker's products.

Shares of the company fell 1.2% in premarket trading, after the company said fourth-quarter deliveries of its F-35 jets fell 17.6% from 51 jets a year earlier.

The company said it now expects 2021 revenue between $67.10 billion to $68.50 billion, in line with analysts' expectation of revenue of about $68.04 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.


ALSO READ: S&P 500 hits record high at open on upbeat corporate earnings

Lockheed forecast full-year earnings for 2021 to be in the range of $26.00 to $26.30 per share, above analysts' average expectation of $26.13 per share.

Net earnings rose to $1.79 billion, or $6.38 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.5 billion, or $5.29 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected net earnings of $6.41 per share.

Net sales rose 7.3% to $17.03 billion, above estimates of $16.92 billion.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, January 26 2021. 20:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.