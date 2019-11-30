JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Black Friday sees sluggish start as more US consumers shop online
Business Standard

London knife attack suspect was former convict for terror offences

Police identified the man, who was shot dead by officers after the Friday attack, as 28-year-old Usman Khan, saying they were not actively seeking any other suspects in relation to the incident

AFP | PTI  |  London 

london attack
In this image made from video provided by Luke Poulton, armed police surround a truck parked across lanes of traffic on London Bridge, following an incident in central London, Friday. British police have shot a man on London Bridge in the heart of Britain‚Äôs capital after a stabbing that left several people wounded. The Metropolitan Police force said the circumstances were still unclear, but ‚Äúas a precaution, we are currently responding to this incident as though it is terror-related. Photo: AP | PTI

A man suspected of stabbing two people to death in a terror attack on London Bridge was a former prisoner convicted in 2012 for terrorism offences, police said on Saturday.

Police identified the man, who was shot dead by officers after the Friday attack, as 28-year-old Usman Khan, saying they were not actively seeking any other suspects in relation to the incident.

"This individual was known to authorities, having been convicted in 2012 for terrorism offences. He was released from prison in December 2018 on licence," Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu said in a statement.
First Published: Sat, November 30 2019. 08:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU