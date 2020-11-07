London's stylish hotel lounge, Connaught, named as world's best bar

-
ALSO READ
Bar Council to postpone All India Bar Examination due to coronavirus
Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9700 Pro: Powerful output, competitively priced
Want to apply in best universities? Top institutes of India, world in pics
Forget spas and bars, hotels flaunt housekeeping to lure travellers
Delhi cabinet approves over Rs 40 crore to give insurance to lawyers
-
Connaught, London’s stylish hotel lounge, was named on Thursday the World’s Best Bar. It unseated Dante, in New York, which fell to No 2 from the top spot last year.
The irony is that Connaught Bar cannot properly celebrate its victory until December 1, as a new four-week coronavirus lockdown takes effect in the UK. That brings up a question: How can you name a world’s best bar when the majority of them have been closed for most of the year? Dante, for its part, pivoted to canned cocktails during the pandemic.
Indeed, the list represents a virtual reshuffling of last year’s winners. Almost all the bars in the top 20 simply moved up or down a few spots, while the entire list, spread across 23 countries, features just 11 new entries.
Winners were announced online in a virtual ceremony on November 5 after the original plans for an extravagant event in Singapore were cancelled because of Covid-19 coronavirus restrictions. The second half of the list, Nos 51 to 100, had already been released online.
Organiser Mark Sansom says via telephone the decision to go ahead was made to give the industry a chance to “come together” and for guests to be assured that hospitality venues have worked hard to create safe and secure environments for them to visit after months of closures.
The best bars list is compiled from the votes of more than 540 experts around the world, including drinks writers, bartenders, and cocktail aficionados. The voting was based on visits made from January 2019 through March 2020, when most bars were shut in the pandemic. Normally, the voting period encompasses 18 months.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU