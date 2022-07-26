Losing momentum

The global economic recovery from the pandemic-induced disruption is rapidly losing strength. According to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF’s) July update of the World Economic Outlook, the is now expected to expand by 3.2 per cent in 2022 and 2.9 per cent in 2023. The multilateral agency has lowered its growth forecast by 0.4 and 0.7 percentage points for 2022 and 2023, respectively, compared to its April projections. The is estimated to have expanded by 6.1 per cent in 2021. Growth in both advanced and developing economies is expected to moderate. The US, for instance, is now expected to grow by 2.3 per cent in the ongoing year — 1.4 percentage points lower than the IMF’s April projection. Similarly, the growth projection for China has been pared by 1.1 percentage points to 3.3 per cent, which would be the lowest growth rate for the country in more than four decades barring the Covid year of 2020. The growth projection for India has also been revised down by 0.8 percentage points each for the current fiscal year and the next to 7.4 and 6.1 per cent, respectively.

