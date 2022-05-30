Low-cost carrier Norwegian Air buys 50 Boeing 737 aircraft

-
ALSO READ
No survivors found in crash of Chinese plane carrying 132 people: Report
Shanghai's Covid surge stalls construction of China's 3rd aircraft carrier
Return to service: 90-hour solution to Boeing 737 MAX simulator fault?
US carrier Allegiant Air to buy 50 Boeing 737 MAX jets: Report
Why Covid-19 means the era of ever cheaper air travel could be over
-
Budget carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle on Monday said it had reached an agreement with Boeing to buy 50 737 MAX 8 aircraft, saying the planes are due to be delivered between 2025 and 2028, at a schedule closely corresponding to current aircraft lease expirations.
The company said it intends to finance the outstanding balance of pre-delivery payments through positive cash flow from operating activities, and that a significant share of the aircraft will be owned by Norwegian, ensuring an optimized and balanced aircraft financing structure.
Board chairman Svein Harald ygard called it a landmark deal.
This will result in lower all-in costs and increased financial robustness, enabling us to further solidify our Nordic stronghold, ygard said in a statement. The deal also allows us to serve our customers with state-of-the-art aircraft that can run increasingly on sustainable aviation fuel.
Norwegian CEO Geir Karlsen said the deal will also strengthen the company's equity considerably, further solidifying Norwegian's financial position.
Subsequent to the conclusion of these agreements, Norwegian estimates to record a net gain of around 2 billion kroner ($211 million).
Norwegian operates a short-haul network across the Nordics and to key European destinations.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU