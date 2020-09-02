JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Apple asks suppliers to make 75 million 5G iPhones for later this year
Business Standard

Malaysia restricts entry of Indian, Philippine citizens amid Covid-19

The restrictions will affect those with long-term passes, students, expatriates, permanent residents as well as family members of Malaysians, Defense Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob told reporters

Topics
Malaysia | Coronavirus

Bloomberg 

Medics screen a passenger after an Air India Express flight brought stranded Indian nationals from Abu Dhabi, UAE, as part of the repatriation exercise ‘Vande Bharat Mission’, at the airport in Kochi. Photo: PTI
Malaysia extended measures to curb the pandemic until the end of the year as the virus “is still actively spreading across the world,” Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said in a speech on Friday

Malaysia will block citizens of India, Indonesia and the Philippines from entering the country starting Monday.

The restrictions will affect those with long-term passes, students, expatriates, permanent residents as well as family members of Malaysians, Defense Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob told reporters in a televised press conference on Tuesday. All foreign tourists have been banned from entry since March.

Malaysia extended measures to curb the pandemic until the end of the year as the virus “is still actively spreading across the world,” Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said in a speech on Friday.

Philippines is followed by Indonesia in having the largest number of coronavirus cases in Southeast Asia, while India is grappling with total infections nearing 4 million. Malaysia’s government will continue to monitor the situation and may widen the restrictions if virus cases rise in more countries, said Ismail.
First Published: Wed, September 02 2020. 02:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU