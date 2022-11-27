JUST IN
Malaysian PM to use targeted subsidies to address high cost of living
Blatant lies: Pakistan Army rejects claims on Gen Bajwa, family's assets
Kim Jong Un's daughter called 'most beloved' child in 2nd appearance
Biden administration eases Venezuela sanctions as opposition talks resume
PTI to resign from all Pakistan Assemblies, announces Imran Khan
Pak's ex-PM Imran Khan alleges '3 criminals' waiting to target him again
Taiwan votes on lower voting age, mayors, city councils in local elections
Musk says he'd back Ron DeSantis for president if he makes 2024 run
US official urges 'de-escalation' as Turkey conducts airstrikes on Syria
EU weighs plans to impose rules on charity-run migrant rescue ships
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics
Blatant lies: Pakistan Army rejects claims on Gen Bajwa, family's assets
Business Standard

Malaysian PM to use targeted subsidies to address high cost of living

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced on Sunday that his government will review its use of subsidies to better help those most in need.

Topics
Malaysia | Anwar Ibrahim | Cost of living

IANS  |  Kuala Lumpur 

Malaysian Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim
Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced on Sunday that his government will review its use of subsidies to better help those most in need.

The previous approach of broad subsidies has not been able to effectively address the cost of living problems, especially among low-income and poor Malaysians, he told a press conference after chairing a special meeting by the national action council on the cost of living with government departments and agencies.

"I will give two weeks (to the relevant bodies) to evaluate all the implications of targeted subsidies and discuss with the private sector as well as investors, so that all involved will understand that the purpose of subsidies is to ease the burden of the poor," he said.

Anwar said while he is not against the use of subsidies, they had to be implemented effectively to assist those who are most in need of them, Xinhua News Agency reported.

On a separate matter, Anwar said he will not continue the past practice of using ministerial appointments to reward political supporters but will instead ensure a smaller cabinet made up of well-qualified people who will be able to effectively implement his policies.

"I want ministers who will support me based on my policies and are also committed to good governance, anti-corruption, and economic recovery," he said.

Anwar was sworn in on November 24 and has yet to form his cabinet, with discussions going on between his Pakatan Harapan coalition and various other political blocs that make up his unity government.

--IANS

int/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Malaysia

First Published: Sun, November 27 2022. 18:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.