Many civilians killed after blast at Kabul's second-largest mosque

A bomb exploded in the entrance of a mosque in the Afghan capital on Sunday leaving a “number of civilians dead”, a spokesperson said.

The bomb targeted the sprawling Eidgah Mosque, the second-largest mosque in Kabul, where a memorial service was being held for the mother of spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid, who later tweeted the attack had claimed civilian lives.

fighters were not harmed in the attack, Taliban spokesperson Bilal Karimi told the Associated Press. Those killed in the attack were civilians outside the mosque gate. He did not provide a figure for the number killed and said an investigation was ongoing.

Emergency NGO, an Italian-funded hospital in Kabul, tweeted it had received four people wounded in the blast.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. However, since the Taliban takeover of in mid-August, attacks by (IS) group militants against them have increased.

IS maintains a strong presence in the eastern province of Nangarhar and considers the Taliban an enemy. IS has claimed several attacks against the Taliban, including several killings in the provincial capital of Jalalabad.

Attacks in Kabul have so far been rare, but in recent weeks IS has shown signs it is expanding its footprint beyond the east and closer toward the capital. On Friday, Taliban fighters raided an IS hideout just north of Kabul in Parwan province. The raid came after an IS roadside bomb wounded four Taliban fighters in the area.