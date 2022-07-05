Many major economies to hit recession in CY23, says Nomura Holdings

-
ALSO READ
US likely to fall into recession as Fed Reserve raised rate hike: Nomura
Nomura names Jwalant Nanavati as Southeast Asia investment banking head
Risk of US recession now higher and more front-loaded, warns Goldman
Can US recession slam the brakes on Indian IT sector's dream run?
We expect constructive environment for IPOs in 2nd half of FY23: Nomura
-
Many major economies will enter recessions over the next 12 months amid tightening government policies and rising living costs, pushing the global economy into a synchronized growth slowdown, according to Nomura Holdings Inc.
The brokerage expects the euro zone, the UK, Japan, South Korea, Australia and Canada to fall into recession along with the US, Rob Subbaraman and Si Ying Toh at Nomura said in a research note.
Still, central banks looking to restore their inflation-control credibility are likely to err on the side of tightening policy too much even if it sacrifices growth, before cutting rates in 2023, they said.
“Increasing signs that the world economy is entering a synchronized growth slowdown, meaning countries can no longer rely on a rebound in exports for growth, have also prompted us to forecast multiple recessions,” they wrote.
High inflation is likely to persist as price pressures have spread beyond commodities to services items, rentals and wages, the note said.
The depth of recession will vary among nations. In the US, Nomura forecasts a shallow but long recession of five quarters starting from the final quarter of this year. In Europe, the slump could be much deeper if Russia entirely cuts off gas to Europe, the economists said.
Nomura sees both the US and the euro area economies contracting 1% in 2023.
For mid-sized economies, including Australia, Canada and South Korea, there’s a risk of deeper-than-forecast recessions if interest rate hikes trigger housing busts, they said. Korea is seen taking the sharpest early hit with a 2.2% contraction in the third quarter of this year.
Japan is forecast to have the mildest recession of the group thanks to ongoing policy support and its delayed economic reopening, they added.
China is an outlier as its economy recovering with the help of accommodative policies, though it remains at risk of renewed lockdowns as long as Beijing sticks to its zero-Covid strategy.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU