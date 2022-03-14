Marking 60 years, Rolling Stones to go back on the road across Europe

The Rolling Stones will embark on a European tour this summer, playing stadiums and arenas, to mark their 60th anniversary as a band, the British rockers said on Monday.

Called “SIXTY”, the 14-show tour will kick off in Madrid on June 1 and travel to 10 countries in total, including Britain. The band will perform at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, their first show in the British city for more than 50 years, as well as two co­n­certs at London’s Hyde Park.

Frontman Mick Jagger, 78, and guitarists Keith Richards, 78, and Ronnie Wood, 74, will be joined by drummer Steve Jordan for the tour. The Stones’ drummer Charlie Watts, who joi­n­ed the band in 1963, died last year aged 80. “Looking forward to seeing you all this summer!” Jagger wrote on Twitter, with a video of the band per­forming live across the decades.

