Marking 60 years, Rolling Stones to go back on the road across Europe

-
ALSO READ
Rolling Stones kick off No Filter tour with tribute to Charlie Watts
Bonner century anchors West Indies to 62-run lead on Day 3
Down memory lane: India's triumphs at Under-19 World Cup
PGA Tour ups ante as prize money pushes toward $500 million
Ronnie Screwvala's edtech startup upGrad eyes a global learning curve
-
The Rolling Stones will embark on a European tour this summer, playing stadiums and arenas, to mark their 60th anniversary as a band, the British rockers said on Monday.
Called “SIXTY”, the 14-show tour will kick off in Madrid on June 1 and travel to 10 countries in total, including Britain. The band will perform at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, their first show in the British city for more than 50 years, as well as two concerts at London’s Hyde Park.
Frontman Mick Jagger, 78, and guitarists Keith Richards, 78, and Ronnie Wood, 74, will be joined by drummer Steve Jordan for the tour. The Stones’ drummer Charlie Watts, who joined the band in 1963, died last year aged 80. “Looking forward to seeing you all this summer!” Jagger wrote on Twitter, with a video of the band performing live across the decades.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU