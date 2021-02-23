Marriott International names Tony Capuano chief executive officer

Inc on Tuesday appointed Tony Capuano, group president for global development, as its chief executive officer, replacing Arne Sorenson, who died last week while on treatment for pancreatic cancer.



Capuno joined Marriott in 1995 and was in charge of the company's US and Canada lodging business.



The hotel chain also named Stephanie Linnartz, group president, consumer operations, as its president.



"Tony has a deep appreciation for Marriott's thousands of associates who ultimately deliver on our customer and brand promise and I know he will be a superb steward of our culture," Executive Chairman JW Marriott, Jr said in a statement.

