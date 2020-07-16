Massachusetts sues Uber and Lyft over the status of drivers

and should treat their drivers in Massachusetts as employees with the right to receive benefits, instead of misclassifying them as independent contractors, the state’s attorney general said in a lawsuit filed against the ride-hailing

The suit, made public on Tuesday, makes Massachusetts the second state after California to challenge how and classify drivers and could deal another blow to their business model. Maura Healey, the state’s attorney general, mailed in the complaint to Massachusetts Superior Court in Suffolk County.

Uber, and other so-called gig economy have maintained that their drivers are independent contractors who are ineligible for benefits like sick leave, paid time off and unemployment insurance. But the are facing increasing pressure to reclassify drivers as employees, who would have greater recourse to push back for better working conditions and pay. “ and Lyft have built their billion-dollar businesses while denying their drivers basic employee protections and benefits for years,” Healey said in a statement.

©2020 The New York Times News Service