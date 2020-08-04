JUST IN
Massive explosion shakes Lebanon's capital Beirut, several wounded

The explosion appeared to be centred around Beirut's port and caused wide scale destruction and shattered windows miles away

AP | PTI  |  Beirut 

beirut explosion. Image: Reuters
Some local TV stations reported the blast was at Beirut's port inside an area where firecrackers were stored.. Image: Reuters

A massive explosion shook Lebanon's capital Beirut on Tuesday wounding a number people and causing widespread damage.

The afternoon blast shook several parts of the capital and thick smoke billowed from the city centre. Residents reported windows being blown out and a false ceilings dropping.

The explosion appeared to be centred around Beirut's port and caused wide scale destruction and shattered windows miles away.

An Associated Press photographer near Beirut's port witnessed people wounded on the ground and widespread destruction in central Beirut.

Some local TV stations reported the blast was at Beirut's port inside an area where firecrackers were stored.
First Published: Tue, August 04 2020. 21:52 IST

