A 42-storey skyscraper was severely damaged in central Chinese city Changsha after a fire engulfed it on Friday. The blaze broke out at 3:48 pm in Lotus Garden telecom building. According to the authorities, no casualties have been reported so far.

At least 36 fire engines and 280 firefighters were rushed to the spot, according to the Human Fire department. By 5 pm, the blaze was controlled and extinguished, but the firefighters continued with their rescue operation. According to the state broadcaster, CCTV, thick smoke billowed from the site, and dozens of floors burned ferociously.

An initial photograph released by CCTV showed orange flames, which seared through the building in a built-up area of the city as black smoke billowed into the sky. However, another image was shared on social media appeared to show that the flames had subsided as emergency personnel sprayed jets of water on its charred facade.

Changsha, the capital of Hunan province, has a population of about 10 million people. The 218-metre (715-foot) building was built in 2000 and was once the tallest in Changsha, located near a major ring road.

telecom stated on social media, "by around 4:30 pm today, the fire at our No. 2 Communications Tower in Changsha has been extinguished. It further added, "no casualties have yet been discovered, and communications have not been cut off."

Deadly fires are common in China, where lax enforcement of building codes and rampant unauthorised construction often make it difficult for people to flee burning buildings.

The cause of what started the fire is yet to be known.