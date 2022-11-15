JUST IN
G20: Leaders see deteriorating debt woes in middle-income nations
Massive power outages in Moldova after Russian strikes in Ukraine

Moldova reported massive power outages across the country after Russian military strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure downed a key power line that supplies the small nation

Topics
Russia Ukraine Conflict | Russia | Ukraine

AP  |  Chisinau (Moldova) 

Soldiers fire a Javelin anti-tank missile. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Soldiers fire a Javelin anti-tank missile. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Moldova reported massive power outages across the country on Tuesday after Russian military strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure downed a key power line that supplies the small nation, an official said.

Following Russia's bombardment against the Ukrainian energy system in the last hour, one of the power lines that ensures the transport of electricity for our country has been disconnected, Infrastructure Minister Andrei Spinu said in a statement. This has led to massive power outages across the country.

Spinu noted that the downed power lines were not damaged, but were automatically disconnected as a safety measure and added that the supplier, Moldelectrica, is working to restore power.

Moldovan citizens would be updated on the matter, he said.

Moldova isn't a member of the European Union.

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 23:51 IST

