Massive raids in Pakistan after blast outside Hafiz Saeed's house

Pakistani authorities on Thursday conducted raids across different cities of Pakistan's Punjab province and took into custody several suspects in connection with the explosion outside the house of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack mastermind and head of banned terror outfit Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) in Lahore.

At least three people were killed and 21 injured in the blast that took place at a police picket outside terrorist Hafiz Saeed's house at the BOR Society in Lahore's Johar Town at around 11 am on Wednesday.

2 suspects arrested



The Crime Investigation Department has arrested two suspects, one of them a Christian, who had a connection with the sale and purchase of the car used for the blast, a CTD official told PTI.

