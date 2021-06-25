Massive raids in Pakistan after blast outside Hafiz Saeed's house

-
ALSO READ
Pakistan court jails Hafiz Saeed's five aides in terror financing case
Pak court sentences Hafiz Saeed's two close aides to over 15 years in jail
India and Pakistan could play a bilateral T20 series in 2021: Report
Delhi Court issues arrest warrant against Hafiz Saeed in terror funding
3 dead, over 20 injured in blast outside Hafiz Saeed's house in Lahore
-
Pakistani authorities on Thursday conducted raids across different cities of Pakistan's Punjab province and took into custody several suspects in connection with the explosion outside the house of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack mastermind and head of banned terror outfit Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) Hafiz Saeed in Lahore.
At least three people were killed and 21 injured in the blast that took place at a police picket outside terrorist Hafiz Saeed's house at the BOR Society in Lahore's Johar Town at around 11 am on Wednesday.
2 suspects arrested
The Crime Investigation Department has arrested two suspects, one of them a Christian, who had a connection with the sale and purchase of the car used for the blast, a CTD official told PTI.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU