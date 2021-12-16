McDonald's settles lawsuit with ex-CEO over alleged lies about affairs

-
ALSO READ
McDonald's creates new unit to focus on growth through global digital app
McDonald's faces Italian antitrust probe into franchise terms
McDonald's sales soar on higher US prices and newer menu items
US judge junks govt antitrust lawsuits against Facebook: Report
McDonald's Happy Meal toys to go green globally by end of 2025
-
McDonald's Corp said on Thursday it had reached a settlement with former chief Steve Easterbrook, resolving a lawsuit in which the burger chain had claimed that he covered up and lied about his sexual relationships with employees.
As part of the settlement, Easterbrook has returned equity awards and cash worth over $105 million that he received as a severance package in 2019, McDonald's said in a statement.
McDonald's sued Easterbrook in August 2020, nine months after reaching a severance deal, claiming he never gave directors a complete picture of his relationships with employees.
The company said at the time it fired Easterbrook, it only knew of one, non-physical consensual relationship with an employee, but an anonymous tip after his ouster led to the discovery of dozens of sexually explicit photos of women, including three employees, that Easterbrook sent to his personal email from his company account.
In his response to the lawsuit, Easterbrook had claimed that McDonald's had information about his relationships on its computer systems when it negotiated his severance package.
"Today's resolution avoids a protracted court process and moves us beyond a chapter that belongs in our past," McDonald's Chairman Enrique Hernandez Jr said in a message to employees seen by Reuters.
McDonald's said it would dismiss its action against Easterbrook with prejudice.
"During my tenure as CEO, I failed at times to uphold McDonald's values and fulfill certain of my responsibilities as a leader of the company. I apologize to my former co-workers, the Board, and the company's franchisees and suppliers for doing so,"â€¯ Easterbrook said in the same news statement provided by McDonald's.
McDonald's said in April it would require new training at its restaurants to fight harassment and discrimination after facing lawsuits accusing it of subjecting female employees at corporate-owned outlets to widespread sexual harassment.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU